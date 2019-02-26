Gambia: UN careerist appointed Women’s Affairs minister

President Adama Barrow has appointed a UN careerist as his new minster for Women’s Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, effectively ending the ministry’s its designation under the Vice President’s Office.In a statement put out on his Facebook page, the Gambia leader confirmed Mrs. Fatou Sanyang Kinteh for the role which comes into effect on Friday.

As a careerist under the Women’s Bureau for several years, Mrs. Sanyang is reputed as a foremost rights defender for women and children.

The President’s Office described the former UN employee as having “a distinguished track record in advocating for the rights of women and children in The Gambia and beyond’.

Her appointment ends two years of her new ministry’s designation under the purview of Vice President Ousainou Darboe.