Gambia: Uneasy calm after Jammeh generals’ return

An uneasy calm currently prevails in The Gambia as widespread panic greeted news of the return and subsequent detention of two generals who accompanied former president Yahya Jammeh into exile in Equatorial Guinea last year.Ansumana Tamba and Umpah Mendy, former state guard commander and close aide to the ex-president respectively, touched down at the Banjul International Airport aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight from Malabo on Friday, cleared customs and left.

Intelligence sources say they were later trailed by operatives and subsequently rounded up on Sunday.

The two are currently being detained in a Gambian military barracks outside the capital Banjul.

Despite a statement by The Gambia Armed Forces, (GAF) on Tuesday, attempting to allay public fears over lax security, Gambians have remained apprehensive.

Some wondered over the apparent foolhardiness of the generals who were being linked to gross human rights violations during Mr. Jammeh’s 22-year rule, allegations which could give grounds for their incarceration.

Others believe there was something untoward about their unexpected return especially after spending a year with the exiled former president despite being serving members of the Gambian army.

Their return comes amidst general apprehension over national security given the recent sightings of armed men roaming the countryside and threatening civilians.

”There is no cause for alarm and people can go about their normal businesses. The country is safe and protected,” GAF said in its statement to a public still with fresh memories about last year’s protracted political crisis over the disputed outcome of a presidential election.

While people have to a large extent heeded the GAF’s call to embrace business as usual in the short term, their security fears for the medium and long term is far from dissipating.

Many Gambians believe they deserve more from the security forces than such an assurance particularly in light of the cold truth that the two generals had sneaked into the country apparently undetected by state operatives.

General Mendy and Tamba who were all posted at State House under former President Jammeh are trained on heavy weapon operations by Libyan commandos.

They have been responsible for Jammeh’s personal protection.

Public alarm bells will be ringing after the Army chief of staff Masanneh Kinteh acknowledged that the reasons for the pair’s return were still unclear.

Kinteh said this is exactly why they are being interrogated, an exercise that may be a debriefing routine for the pair over their unexplained absence from service for a lengthy period.

Under Gambian law, a serving member of the army who goes AWOL for over six months would be dismissed from the service.

Added to this are recriminations over alleged torture, disappearances and murders leveled on Jammeh and his former aides.

The names of Umpah Mendy and Ansumana Tamba have surfaced repeatedly when victims give graphic details of how they were abused.

Perhaps more than anyone else incriminated, wary Gambians will be keenly waiting for the fate of the two generals whose fearsome reputations make them one of the most hated of Jammeh’s henchmen.