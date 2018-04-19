Gambia wary of spikes in narco trade

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) Wednesday revealed alarming trends in the trafficking in drugs and their abuse particularly in the West Coast Region (WCR).During a sensitisation forum involving local authorities held in the western town of Brikama, about 30km from Banjul the DLEAG released figures at the meeting indicating that apart from 330Kg, 525 grams and 536 milligrams of different types of drugs impounded last year, some 722Kg, 394grams and 893 milligrams were seized between January and March 2018 in the West Coast Region alone.

Speaking at the day-long conclave the agency’s Director of Operations, Ebrima Drammeh described the situation as alarming and warned that it poses a genuine threat to national development.

He cited the damages drugs cause on the mental health of people especially youths and the crimes related to users.

Drammeh highlighted the region’s vulnerability to drug and related crimes, a circumstance largely blamed on the porosity of the border with Senegal’s southern province of Casamance.

The Governor of WCR, Bakary Sanyang welcomed the sensitization meeting describing it as timely in a bid to better inform residents and administrators of the region about drug-related crimes.

He urged district chiefs, village and compound heads to remain vigilant and report suspected drug cases to law enforcers.

He promised his office’s support to the DLEAG in the fight against trafficking in illicit drugs and their use.

The National Assembly member for Brikama South in the same region was among the participants.

He said although more efforts were ongoing in combating drug trafficking, tougher legislation was needed to deal with people engaged in the drug business and as well as users.

According to officials’ reports drug dealers mostly use juveniles who do not know much about the legal implications of drug trafficking to transport or sell them.

However, youths and adults were also involved in the illegal trade.

The WCR is the biggest among the five administrative regions in The Gambia, with a total land area of about 1,764 kilometer square.

It is also one of the most densely populated regions.

Dozens of Gambians and foreign nationals have been nabbed and charged with trafficking in drug (cannabis sativa) in the last couple of years, but the menace continues to be present despite legal penalties, which include long jail terms and a fine of up to $21, 000.