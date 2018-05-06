Gambia wins U-20 WAFU Cup

Published on 06.05.2018 at 09h21 by APA News

The Gambia late Saturday won the 2018 WAFU U-20 soccer tournament held in the Liberian capital Monrovia.The Gambian U-20 team won the tournament after defeating the Junior Lone Stars 2-1 in the final of the tournament.

The Gambian team advanced to the final of the game after defeating the U-20 team of Cote d’Ivoire in a penalty shootout in the semi-final round of the tournament..

Other teams that advanced to the semi-finals are Cote ‘d’Ivoire and Mali.

The Gambian team was the only team that did not sustain a defeat in the tournament.