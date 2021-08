The death has been confirmed of The Gambia’s ambassador to Guinea Bissau, Lamin Jobe.The Gambian Embassy in the capital Bissau put out a statement shortly after Jobe died of unspecified causes at the Simone Mendes General Hospital.

The embassy statement described Mr. Jobe as an exemplary leader of “demonstrated good leadership and humility with his staff”.

Jobe was a former Gambian Trade minister.