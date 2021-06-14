Gambian army deployed to beat back crime wave

The Gambia Armed Forces have launched Operation Restore Sanity in a bid to tackle the country’s growing crime wave.In a statement issued on Monday, The Gambia National Guards said the operation which came into effect on Friday 11 June 2021 is “aimed at restoring public order and public safety due to the sharp rise in criminality and criminal related activities in the country”.

Operation Restore Sanity would involve daylight patrols which would be intensified at night.

The army advised residents in The Gambia to steer clear of remote areas and other places infested with crime.

The exercise comes a month after President Adama Barrow warned that the armed and security forces were being put on standby to be deployed to tackle the growing crime wave in the country.

Since the turn of the year, Gambia has witnessed increased cases of burglaries, armed robberies and other violent crimes some of which had claimed lives.

This had led to a wary public demanding swift action to clear the country especially urban areas of suspected criminals who have been using city forests as safe havens.

The Gambia police have been struggling to deal with growing violence originating from crimes.