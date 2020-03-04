Gambian coach marks local football in Liberia

Despite the fact that his country is virtually unknown in the soccer landscape in West Africa, Tapha Manneh, a Gambian national, has been coach of LISCR FC in Liberia since the 2016/2017 football league season.Manneh has become the first manager and the only manager of the Liberian, LISCR, to win the top flight league and any league in Liberia without conceding defeat.

The indomitable coach was also a footballer before foraying into coaching. He played for Cheren FC Division II, Saraba FC Division I, Gamtel FC Division I in Gambia. During his footballing days, he was

portrayed as a disciplined, helpful, tenacious and loved by both players and coaches.

Besides playing football, Tapha, was also a sports administrator. He was one time Vice chairman of Lamin youth and sports committee, Member of GFA Organizing committee, Liaison officer, Gambia Football Coaches Association, acting secretary general, Gambia Football Coaches Association 2011-2013. He also served as Treasurer, Gambia Football Coaches Association, 1st vice president WCRFCA, Technical Director Lamin United FC- 2nd Division, President Kombo Kerewan fc WCR 3rd Div.

He also coached the following clubs and national team: Lamin zonal team; Technician, Gamtel FC; Head Coach Gambia U20; Head coach Gamtel fc in Gambia, and currently LISCR FC in Liberia.

The former Gamtel coach Tapha Manneh made a great deal of achievements in coaching. He won several trophies for his former club among other things. FA cup champion – Gamtel ~ 2009/10; FA cup champion – Gamtel ~ 2010/11; FA cup champion – Gamtel ~ 2011/12; GFF cup champion –

Gamtel ~ 2012/13; GFF cup runner up ~ 2014/15; GFA Super cup winner – Gamtel ~ 2010/11; GFA Super cup winner – Gamtel ~ 2011/13; GFF Super cup winner – Gamtel ~ 2014/15; National league Runners up – Gamtel ~ 2013/14; National league champion – Gamtel. ~ 2014/15 Best coach of the year ~ 2014/15; 4th position in national league ~ 2015/16; Tapha, also took his club, Gamtel FC, to many international competitions over the years: They were runner up WAFU club championship in TOGO; Second round CAF Confederations Cup Championship; First round on CAF club championship with Gamtel FC.

