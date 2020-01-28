Gambian court overturns female MP’s dismissal

A former nominated member of Gambia’s National Assembly, Ya Kumba Jaiteh on Tuesday won a case at the country’s Supreme Court against her unceremonious removal by President Adama Barrow last year.Ms. Jaiteh was nominated to the National Assembly by President Barrow in 2017 but booted out in April, 2019 after an allegedly uncharitable comment about The Gambian leader was attributed to her days before.

Her sacking had sharply divided the National Assembly and The Gambia Bar Association criticised the move as unconstitutional.

Foday Gasama was later appointed by Barrow to replace Ms. Jaiteh who challenged her removal in the Gambian courts.

She is a member of the United Democratic Party from which Barrow resigned to lead an opposition coalition to victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling in her favour opens the way for her possible return to parliament while her successor Mr. Gassama mat be on his way out.