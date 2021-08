The police in Malta are detaining a Gambian man after he was found in possession of 45 packets of cannabis following a tip-off, APA can report on Tuesday.The unnamed 23-year old was apprehended in the tourist resort of Qawra, in Malta’s Northern Region.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested in a so-called sting operation in the area.

The Gambian has since been brought in front of a magistrate, according to an online Maltese news outlet.