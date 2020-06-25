International › APA

Happening now

Gambian leader accepts minister’s resignation, appoints new man

Published on 25.06.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Gambian leader Adama Barrow has appointed a new Justice minister hours after the resignation of his predecessor Abubakar Ba Tambadou earlier on Thursday.In a statement, the Office of the President confirmed that Mr. Tambadou submitted his resignation to President Barrow who accepted it and has since appointed a successor.

According to the presidency, Tambadou will with effect from 30  June 2020 cease to be Attorney General and Minister of Justice following his resignation ostensibly to pick up a job with the United Nations.

His replacement Mr. Dawda A. Jallow will assume office on 1 July 2020.

President Barrow praised Tambadou as a selfless patriot who “successfully initiated and diligently executed several of the government’s key governance reform activities” among them the establishment  of the Constitutional Review Commission, the Truth, Reconciliation and  Reparations Commission, and the National Human Rights Commission, among others.

The government described Tambadou as instrumental in restoring The Gambia’s regional and  international image and leadership in the global human rights movement which his compatriots should be proud of.  

In 2018, he was in the eye of a storm raised around an apparent conflict of interest involving his brother who is also a trained lawyer.

President Barrow had rejected his resignation, urging the 47-year old to carry on as his government’s chief legal adviser.

Mr. Tambadou worked at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda as  special assistant to the Prosecutor between 2012 and 2016.

He  joined Barrow’s cabinet in February 2017, shortly after a tumultuous  change of government which followed disputed elections months earlier.      

Tambadou was widely praised in and out of his country as  almost single-handedly spearheading Gambia’s international legal campaign  against Myanmar’s alleged crimes against its Muslim minority Rohingya  population.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top