Gambian leader forms new political party

Gambian president Adama Barrow has formed his own political party known as the National People’s Party whose motto is “Peace, Progress and Unity”, the Independent Electoral Commission announced in a statement on Tuesday.The IEC said Mr. Barrow is the NPP’s interim Secretary General and party leader.

“The Independent Electoral Commission hereby wishes to notify the general public that having met the requirements for registration under section 105 of the Elections Act 2009 (as amended) a new party: 1. National Peoples Party has this 31st day of December, 2019 been duly registered as a bona fide political party”, its statement stated.

Barrow had resigned from the United Democratic Party (UDP) in late 2016 to run for president at the head of a coalition of opposition parties and eventually unseated then incumbent Yahya Jammeh through elections.

Gambians will go to the polls in 2021 and Barrow who had reneged on his election promise to see out a three-year transition in favour of serving a full five-year term as president, will likely run for a second mandate.