Gambian leader in isolation as VP contracts Covid-19

Published on 29.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Gambian vice-president Dr. Isatou Touray has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting President Adama Barrow to go into self-isolation, a statement from his office revealed on Wednesday.The Office of the President did not give further details on how Dr. Touray contracted COVID-19 but said President Barrow’s self-isolation will last for 14 days beginning on July 29th. 

Through the course of July, The Gambia has seen an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases with 326 infections, eight deaths and 66 recoveries. 

As a result of this situation, the country’s health authorities have been empowered by President Barrow to enforce the use of face masks in public and the application of other health safety measures to halt the spread of the respiratory illness.

Those others include regular hand-washing, social distancing and staying at home when it is not absolutely necessary to venture outdoors. 

In the wake of the surge in cases, Gambians have been engaged in a fierce debate about the effectiveness of using face masks.

“The public is reminded that the coronavirus is real and exists in The Gambia” said the statement from the Presidency.  

