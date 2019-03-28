Gambian leader makes new ministerial appointments

Published on 28.03.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

President Adama Barrow has appointed new Health and Agriculture ministers, almost two weeks after reshuffling his cabinet.A statement from the Office of the President on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh as the Health minister, and Mrs. Amie Fabureh as Agriculture minister.

Samateh and Fabureh’s appointments come into effect from 27th March 2019.

“Both appointees are hardcore technocrats who have risen through the ranks over the years in their respective areas of profession” the statement said of the two ministerial appointees.

Until Wednesday’s appointment, 47-year old Dr. Samateh, was the Chief Medical Director of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

His stint at Gambia’s biggest hospital began in 2002, serving as a General Surgeon and head of the Surgery Department.

He also taught as a senior lecturer in Surgery at the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, of the University of The Gambia.

Dr. Samateh holds a Master’s degree in Health Planning and Management (MHPM) and a double degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

His new colleague 49-year old Mrs. Amie Fabureh, saw service at the Agriculture ministry for over thirty years, working extensively in different parts of the country in various capacities.

2007 marked her meteoric rise to the position of training officer at the Department of Extension Services (DES) of the National Agricultural Development Agency.

In 2009, she became the Deputy Director, Horticulture Technical Services – a position she held for eight years.

Until her appointment as minister, Mrs. Amie Fabureh has been working as Director of Horticulture Technical Services since 2017.

Mrs. Fabureh holds a Master’s Degree in Horticulture from the University of Reading, United Kingdom and a Post Graduate Diploma in Gender and Development from Gambia’s Management Development Institute (MDI).

