Gambian leader sacks two cabinet ministers

Published on 30.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Gambia’s president Adama Barrow has sacked ministers of Trade Industry and Regional Integration, and Youth and Sports, appointing their replacements on Wednesday.A statement from President Barrow;s office say he was acting under provisions of Section 71(4) of the country’s constitution to relieve Mr. Hadrammeh M. Sidibeh, Minister of Youth and Sports and Mr. Lamin Jobe, Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment.

The two have been re-assigned to the Foreign Service.

Barrow has appointed Mr Bakary Y. Badjie as Minister of Youth and Sports with effect from Thursday, 1st October 2020.

Jobe’s successor as minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has not yet been confirmed.

