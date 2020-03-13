Gambian military rounds up suspected arm smugglers

Gambian soldiers have intercepted men in possession of a large consignment of weapons in the provincial town of Fatoto, more than 300km east of Banjul, APA can report Friday.Security sources in the regional town of Basse claimed that the suspects were smuggling different types of weapons into the country across the border from neighbouring Senegal.

Their nationalities have not been disclosed.

The case has been reported to the defence headquarters in Banjul and the army spokesperson is expected to speak on the issue.

No casualty was reported during attempts to arrest the suspects by Gambian soldiers who were said to be strictly monitoring the porous border in that part of the country.

The interception of the men and weapons came barely 24 hours after President Adama Barrow announced the removal of the Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Massaneh Kinteh.

General Kinteh has since been replaced by his deputy, General Yankuba Drammeh.

The West African regional grouping Ecowas has extended the mandate of its military presence in The Gambia at the request of President Adama Barrow as security reforms get well underway.