Gambian opposition MP dies in Morocco

Gambian opposition parliamentarian, Demba Sowe has died suddenly in the Moroccan city of Casablanca on Friday.He was in his forties.

Since Sowe’s death was confirmed, deputies at the National Assembly in Banjul including the minority leader, Sama Jallow and Alagie H. Sowe have reacted with shock and sadness over the loss of a “dear friend”.

The late MP was representing Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region of the country having won the seat in parliamentary election in April, 2017 under the banner of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) party.

“I am in a state of mourning. Death has just made me bereaved for my closest friend in the National Assembly. I am gutted”, MP Sowe wrote on his Facebook page, describing his late colleague as his “dearest friend.”

Meanwhile the GDC party leader Mamma Kandeh is yet to formally announced funeral arrangements for the fallen lawmaker whose remains are expected to be flown in to Banjul for a possible state funeral before being laid to rest.

A bye-election to replace fill the void in Niamina West will be held at a date to be determined by Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission.