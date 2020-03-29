Gambian police on raid to enforce state of emergency

The Gambian police have been patrolling cities and towns in the Greater Banjul Area, in ensuring closure of all essential commodity shops as enshrined in the state of emergency declared Friday by President Adama Barrow.Electronics and other hardware shops along business avenues in Serekunda, Gambia’s biggest suburb have been closed on Saturday, rendering the town less busy and stress deserted.

“I am closing because I was told that police are going round closing all non-food selling shops and warehouses,” one Sellou Bah, a motor spare parts seller told APA.

Commercial drivers have also reduce number of passengers in every vehicle to half in accordance with the appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.

President Barrow addressed the nation on Friday evening in the wake up the Coronavirus outbreak. He ordered closure of non-essential commodity shops, bars, cafés, casinos, sporting venues, and all forms of public gatherings, citing state of emergency in the country.

The Gambian leader has also ordered all public and private institutions to minimise staff reporting to work with immediate effect.

Meanwhile the police raids in Serekunda area were continuing into the night on Saturday targeting bars and night clubs and would round up all defaulters.