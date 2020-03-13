Gambian police probe child deaths

Police in The Gambia are investigating the circumstances which attended to the death of two children whose lifeless remains were found in decrepit car at a mechanical garage in the capital Banjul.The six-year old boy and a girl identified as Omar Konteh and Fatou Camara respectively were said to be cousins who went missing for ten days before they were found dead on Monday.

This came barely three days after a man identified as Ousainou was also found dead inside a horticultural garden in the coastal town of Bakau, eight kilometres from the capital.

Police spokesperson, Lamin Njie confirmed the incidents, and said they are hard at work in a bid to unmask the authors of the homicides.

Many Gambians have blamed such incidents on lapses in security lapses over the past three years.