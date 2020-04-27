Gambian president appoints three new army commanders

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has appointed three top commanders to different command positions of the country’s armed forces, a statement from the Defense ministry revealed on Monday.According to the statement one Colonel Ousman Gomez has been appointed as the Commander of the Gambia National Army, Colonel Turo Jawneh as Commander of the Republican National Guards and Colonel Sait Njie as the Commanding Officer of the State Guards Battalion.

The ministry said the appointments were part of an ongoing security reforms programme being expedited as promised by President Barrow.

They follow the sacking of former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Massaneh Kinteh in March and replaced by Yankuba Drammeh.

General Kinteh has been redeployed to the Foreign Service as Ambassador to China, but he is yet to assume the role due to the Covid-19 pandemic.