Gambian press headlines police clashes with protesters

Gambian newspapers on Monday focused on violent clashes between police and rival protesters in the Greater Banjul Area on Sunday.The Standard Newspaper reported, that the police fired teargas at demonstrators who resorted to violent means by burning tires in the streets. The protest staged by a pressure group dubbed, “Three Years Jotna” (Three Years are up) was meant to called on President Adama Barrow to step down. Barrow led a coalition agreement of a three-year transition term after which elections would be conducted.

“It was completely unnecessary to throw teargasata crowd of peaceful that was gathering for a peaceful demonstration,” the daily quoted one of the protesters named Modou Jagne as saying.

According to the Standard’s report, four journalists including the proprietor of Home Digital FM radio, Pa Modou Bojang and Gibbi Jallow manager of King FM radio over their live coverages of the protest. The two radio stations were also shut down to that effect pending charges for “incitement of violence.”

The Point, Foroyaa and Voice Newspapers also headlined the the violent protest, which resulted to injuries of some demonstrators who were rush to the Main Hospital in Serekunda, Gambia’s largest suburb.

The reports also indicated that the” violent” protest prompted the cancellation of the protest permit by the police headquarters in Banjul.

The papers also reported on the march pass by victims of former President Yahya Jammeh’s government on Saturday. Other stories making news in the country were also featured in Monday’s edition the Gambian press.