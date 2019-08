Gambian female sprinter Gina Bass has breezed past Ivorian favourite Marie Josee Tallou to win 200 m gold at the All-Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.Bass who lost to Tallou in the 100m race days ago recovered to beat the Ivorian who is regarded as the fastest woman on the continent.

With her triumph the 24-year old Gambian has incidentally set a new national best of 22m 58secs