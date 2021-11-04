International › APA

Gambia’s Barrow submits nomination bid for reelection

Published on 04.11.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Wearing his National People’s Party (NPP) grey grand boubou, Barrow walked on Thursday to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) offices in Kanifing to tender his papers for reelection.Tens of thousands of NPP supporters accompanied the president. It is by far the largest crowd since the nomination began last Saturday

His main poll rival Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP) pulled a big crowd during his nomination bid on Monday.

Gambia goes to the polls to elect a president on December 4th this year.

