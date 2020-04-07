Gambia’s Covid-19 situation stable- minister

The situation surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak in The Gambia remains stable since the country’s fourth case of the disease was confirmed last month, a senior government official said on Tuesday.Health minister Ahmadou Samateh said there has been no additional case since 29th March, 2020.

Two out of the four patients have since been discharged after treatment.

One of the patients a Bangladeshi man died of the disease at the main hospital in Banjul days after entering the country from neighbouring Senegal.

The minister confirmed on Monday during his daily update on the Covid-19 situation in The Gambia that currently only one patient is still undergoing treatment while another probable case awaits laboratory test results for the virus.

Meanwhile, a state of public emergency is in full swing across the country.

A proclamation to that effect by President Adama Barrow was shortened from three months to 45 days after a heated debate among deputies at the National Assembly last Friday.

Many Gambians have been complaining about the restrictive measures declared by the government to contain the spread of the disease, citing difficulties in making ends meet especially for low income earners.