Gambia’s health ministry partners with MRC against COVID-10

Gambia’s minister of health Doctor Ahmadou Lamin Samateh has confirmed collaboration between his ministry and the Medical Research Council (MRC) over COVID-19 pandemic, reports said on Thursday.He noted that, in most countries, governments do partner with research institutes to combat such outbreaks and develop a better understanding of viruses or diseases such as Covid-19. The minister was responding to critics who see the partnership as a sign of failure in the side of the health system of the Gambia as critics continue to raise questions as to why the country does not have her own public testing laboratories that could detect Covid-19.

He explained, even in the West, research centers collaboratis e with governments to conducts such complicated medical researches. Samateh noted that, plans are underway to strengthen the laboratories countrywide especially for the Kotu public laboratory center for better service delivery.

In another coronavirus related development, the minister of health Doctor Ahmadou Lamin Samateh has said that, rules governing the coronavirus pandemic changes as the virus evolves in the country. “The initial regulations were to quarantine people coming from hotspots nations whiles those who are not from such places were just tested at border entry points and allowed home provided they show no signs and symptoms of the pandemic.” he noted.

Minister Samateh has added that, those initial measures are no longer applicable as total border and air closures were pronounced by President Adama Barrow in his subsequent speeches before the whole nation. He explained that, even people who do not show signs and symptoms at the initial stages could potentially infect others since the virus could incubate in human systems for longer days without showing up as research indicates.

On the issues of treatment of coronavirus patients, Minister Samateh says since there is no specific treatment or cure for the coronavirus globally and Gambia not an exception, health authorities give out supportive treatment methods to Covid-19 patients.

Among the supportive treatment measures implemented by health officials is psychotherapy and monitoring the patients to offer any necessary interventions as and when needed by them. He noted that, the service personnel who were suspected of the coronavirus are also quarantine and are been monitored just like any other person.

As of today, five samples taken for Covid-19 in the Gambia tests were negative that is according to the minister of health Doctor Ahmadou Lamin Samateh. He made these revelations yesterday at the regular press briefings in Banjul on the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

These tests include the first and the third Covid-19 confirmed cases of the country. “Therefore, as per the WHO guidelines, the first and third confirmed cases of Covid-19 have recovered from the virus.” Minister Samateh adds.

However, he says this creates no room for complacency as the disease continues to escalate across the globe. The Gambia registered only four confirmed cases whilst one Bangladeshi national died from the virus and all were imported, as no local transmissions occurred so far in the country.

Globally over 981,272 Covid-19 cases are confirmed in 200 countries and territories since the start of the pandemic whiles deaths toll have risen to over 50, 253 worldwide.

He called on Gambians to work together in fighting this pandemic and people must follow all the rules and regulations as well as report any suspected cases.