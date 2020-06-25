Gambia’s Justice minister “calls it quits”

Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice has handed in his resignation to President Adama Barrow, sources in Banjul have informed APA on Thursday.The government has not commented but according to dependable sources, Abubakar Ba Tambedou decided to quit after apparently bagging an international appointment.

This has not been independently verified but news of his resignation comes almost a year after an earlier decision by the trained lawyer to quit.

He was in the eye of a storm raised around a diplomatic passport scandal in which his own mother was mentioned as a beneficiary.

President Barrow had rejected his resignation, urging the 47-year old to carry on as his government’s chief legal adviser.

Mr. Tambadou worked at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda as special assistant to the Prosecutor between 2012 and 2016.

He joined Barrow’s cabinet in February 2017, shortly after a tumultuous change of government which followed disputed elections months earlier.

Tambadou was widely praised in and out of his country as almost singlehandedly spearheading Gambia’s international legal campaign against Myanmar’s alleged crimes against its Muslim minority Rohingya population.