Gambia’s only brewery on brink of shutdown

Every passing day brings Gambia’s only brewery closer to a shutdown, according to striking workers protesting ‘cutthroat’ excise tax by the state.Workers of the Banjul Breweries told local media on Tuesday that state taxes being imposed on the company was ‘slowly strangulating’ it out of existence and demanded that something be done to prevent them losing their jobs.

Banjul Breweries workers fear they could be axed by the company as it struggles to deal with what its management called torrid times exacerbated by a 65 percent tax increment.

As the biggest French investment in Gambia, the company has been operating in the country for more than two decades.

Through the course of last year, Banjul Breweries said it has paid D132m in excise tax to the state and may struggle to cough up more for this year too.

According to its management under the new tax regime, it has already parted with D97million to honour its tax obligation to the state between January and April 2019 alone.

The government earlier this month said it would invite a new tax proposal from the Banjul Breweries which it may consider if it is reasonably acceptable.