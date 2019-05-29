Gambia’s sole airport shut down for hours

The Banjul International Airport was temporarily shut down for a few hours on Wednesday after a faulty passenger plane remained grounded at its only runway.An Enterair flight bound for the United Kingdom had developed a faulty tyre as it was taxing on the runway where it got stuck for three hours, prompting the authorities at the airport to shut it down.

A personnel of tThe Gambia Civil Aiation Authority told APA that although it was possible for planes to land, it was impossible for others to taxi on the same runway before their eventual takeoff.

The airport located in Yumdum, 27km south of the capital Banjul has since reopened for normal service after the plane was eventually towed away from the runway to make room for takeoffs.

The glitch comes a day after President Adama Barrow held his first meeting with airport stakeholders against the backdrop of growing disquiet about safety thanks to recurrent bird strikes at the country’s main airport.