Gambia’s tourism industry contributes over 20 percent of GDP

According to tourism actors, the Gambia is a popular tourist’s destination compared to many other West African nations simply due to the friendliness of Gambians, historical sites and services.One of the most popular areas is the “Senegambia strip”, the coastal area around Kololi, and is often filled with local “bumsters” who try to make ends meet from tourists.

The destination attracts western tourists mainly from Britain, the Scandinavian countries and others of tourists eager to explore the “Smiling Coast of Africa” but as well as for sex with young men and women as argued by many local vendors along the beaches of the Tourism Development Area.

The industry contributes over 20% of the Gambia’s GDP to the economy, it offers gainful employment to citizens both directly and indirectly, is a source of the much needed foreign currency which helps the country to settle the yearly balance of payment and solidifies the national foreign reserve.

Sheikh Tejan Nyang, Permanent Secretary ministry of Tourism in a letter addressed to President Adama Barrow Friday July 14, 2017 states that, the Gambia has been a leading tourist destination within the sub-region with good state and tourism policies over the years but of recent there has being that lack of political will from the Barrow administration.

“In this vain, I kindly request that tourism be accorded a strategic sector in the development agenda of your government.” he implored.

In the letter, he said that, it is regrettable that the president made two statements in which he never prioritized tourism but rather agriculture, health, energy and education, thus omitting tourism that plays a significant role in the development of the country.

In a quick response, the tourism and culture minister, promised a rectification as he considers it an oversight on the side of the presidency.

Tourism destination Gambia is marred with tones of “sex tourism scandals” as it is highly branded as a “sex tourism destination” by western media however Gambian authorities has refuted these allegations saying the Gambia is never a “purely packaged sex tourism destination.” In numerous press conferences, Gambian Tourism Authorities vehemently disputed this claim saying the Gambia is not a sex tourism destination even though they did not deny the possibilities of the existence of it as it happens in other tourism destinations and countries around world.

Deborah Ives operates the Britannia Bar along the Senegambia Strip, she believes that, sex tourism happens but never actually sets her eyes on it. “I hear stories about sex tourism but I don’t know how much is true.” But yes, I believe it is going on.” she said this in an interview with 77 DW TV.

She said that, some of them won’t stop it because it is money. She believes that, some of the girls want the new jeans, new earrings, the lipsticks but also want to provide for their families. During an interview with Kerr Fatou, the Tourism and Culture Minister Ahmad Bah said that, the country’s image has being battered heavily as he discovered in his European tour that the Gambia was branded as a sex tourism destination.

The sex tourism allegations are not anything new in the Gambia but temptations for wealth is also high as poverty levels rises owing to unemployment and underemployment amongst Gambians.

Vincent Benedict lives with his family in Kent, UK, he first visited Gambia 14 years ago and, immediately, fell in love with the place. He is now a regular visitor and has supported a school in Serrekunda, in the past.

However, Benedict believes that, the prices for package holidays are too expensive, from Gambia Experience. He said that, the distance from England to The Gambia is similar to the Canaries, but the holidays to The Gambia are much more expensive. Things are much cheaper in The Gambia, so I don’t understand why it is so expensive. I believe Gambia Experience needs more competition.

“Stop all-inclusive holidays, or make them a maximum of half-board. Force the tourists to go outside the hotels and spend their money in local businesses. With all-inclusive, the hotels make all the money and then the money is transferred to European companies.” he explained.

He was talking about an all-inclusive package in which tourists pay for everything to the hotels before arrival, a system that local vendors and street hawkers deplored a lot as it prevent tourists from buying anything from local businesses.

He also said that, the biggest problem with The Gambia is the ‘bumsters’menace. “Although I am used to this because I have visited so many times, I had several bad experiences at the Ocean Bay Hotel at Cape Point. I stayed there with my family and it was impossible to leave the hotel without being harassed. The bumsters are young men and women who keep following tourists seeking some financial and other favors or benefits from tourists to make ends meet in a country where unemployment rose to over 40% in recent years. Many critics and rights activists believe that, this is the very hook that certain tourists use to lure youth into sex tourism and prostitution in the Gambian tourism industry.

He noted that, the ‘bumsters’ just refused to leave them alone even when we asked them. We wanted to visit local shops but these guys, some of them were drunk, refused to leave us alone.” he lamented.

He said Bumsters would sit outside the hotel entrance all day waiting for tourists to leave. In the end, I had to ask the tour operator to transfer my family to the Senegambia Hotel, where the ‘bumsters’ are more controlled. My family is now so fed up with the hassle; they are refusing to return to The Gambia.” he disappointedly noted in an article he wrote about the problems of tourism in the Gambia years back.