Gas explosion rocks Kigali restaurant, seven injured

Published on 31.01.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A powerful explosion triggered by a gas cylinder tore through a packed restaurant in Kigali on Friday wounding seven people.It is one of the worst such accidents in the country in recent memory.

The blast in Kigali occurred at around 12:00 am local time (10.00 GMT) as many office workers were having lunch in the restaurant located at the main bus station in Kigali city.

Business owners at the scene reported hearing a small blast followed by a much larger explosion.

“Initially we heard the sound of (fire) crackers at time were having lunch… a huge explosion took place forcing people to run for cover,” one witness told APA.

Video footage released by many local media in Kigali showed police officers struggling to hold back hundreds of onlookers and cordoned off the area.

According to eyewitnesses, when the fire broke out unlike earlier outbreaks, the police response was swift.

Gas accidents are common in many restaurants of Kigali, raising safety concerns.