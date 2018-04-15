G/Bissau: Aristides Gomez nominated as new PM

The Bissau-Guinean President Jose Mario Vaz has announced the appointment of Aristides Gomez as his country’s new Prime Minister.President Vaz was speaking at the end of a meeting of the Economic Community of the West African States in Lome, Togo on Saturday.

The regional bloc had met to discuss the protracted political crisis in Guinea Bissau which prevents the institution of a working government.

A communique from the meeting said President Vaz had told his peers after consultations with political forces and civil society in Guinea Bissau, the appointment of Aristides Gomez as the consensus candidate for the position of Prime minister.

“This appointment will be confirmed by presidential decree on Tuesday 17 April in Bissau,” the communiqué said.

President Vaz also said parliamentary elections will be held on 18 November 2018.

The conference of Ecowas heads of state said it notes the decision by political actors to open parliament on April 19, 2018 and to tackle issues related to the appointment of members of the electoral commission, and the extension of the legislature.

These dates will be part of the new roadmap for resolving the political crisis.

West African leaders called on “all the actors to work toward bringing stability to Guinea Bissau”, and urged the monitoring committee “to take all the necessary measures for the implementation of the roadmap.”

The committee is made up of Guinea’s President Alpha Condé, the mediator for Guinea-Bissau, Faure Gnassingbe, the current president of the regional grouping, and Jean-Claude Brou, president of the ECOWAS commission.