G/Bissau civil servants plan fresh strike

The National Union of Workers of Guinea-Bissau (UNTG) Wednesday in Bissau has issued a notice to go on strike from June 12 to 14 to demand that the new salary scale in the public service comes in effect.They will also press for an end to the violation of the civil workers status.

UNTG demands for the implementation of this regulation already signed into a law by President Mario Vaz, which aims to “adjust the remuneration of public servants who, after two decades, did not enjoy any career advancement or salary increment” the union said in a statement seen by APA.

“Due to such a situation, civil servants continue to struggle to make ends meet given their terribly low wages while MPs and cabinet members live on huge salaries with perks and other benefits” the UNTG charged, not ruling out a second wave of general strike if their grievances are not addressed.

The minimum wage for civil servants in Guinea-Bissau is about CFA30,000 (about €45), while a bag of 50 kg of rice, the staple food in the country, exceeds €20.

The UNTG went on a three-day strike between May 7 and May 9 to demand better salaries.