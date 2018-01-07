G/Bissau declares two-day national mourning after deadly car crash

Guinea-Bissau will observe a two-day national mourning from Sunday at midnight, following the traffic accident that occurred on Friday night in Bissauzinho (23 km from Bissau), in which 18 people died, according to a decree made public at the end of an extraordinary cabinet meeting.Until midnight Tuesday, flags throughout the country will fly at half-mast and all entainment activities are prohibited in public places, according to the decree.

Lamenting the road accident involving a collision between a public transport vehicle and a truck, the decree said the tragedy caused consternation among all Bissau-Guineans, “who at the beginning of the year were dreaming of a better life.”

The Presidency in Bissau will pay for the cost of health care for 14 wounded persons, the statement added.