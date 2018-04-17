G/Bissau legislative elections slated for November 18-Official

The legislative elections will take place in Guinea-Bissau on November 18, President José Mario Vaz said late Monday in a decree.Drafted during the last ECOWAS summit in Lomé, the choice of election date resulted from a consensus between the parties involved in the political and parliamentary crisis that has been raging in the country for over two years.

In his decree, the Guinean Head of State recalled that the renewal of the legitimacy of State organs is a fundamental principle and that elections must be held in accordance with the principles and norms of the Constitution.

“In this context and in the specific case of the National People’s Congress, it should be noted that the legislature which began in 2014 is about to end and that it is necessary to set the date of the forthcoming parliamentary elections this year,” the decree said not without emphasizing that the date set by the head of state proceeds from a consultation with the government, the political parties and the Executive Secretariat of the National Electoral Commission.

Through the implementation of the Conakry Accords signed under the auspices of ECOWAS, Guinea-Bissau recently acquired a new consensus Prime Minister, Aristides Gomes.