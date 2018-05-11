G/Bissau to resume EU fisheries talks

The Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau Aristides Gomes on Friday announced that his country will resume negotiations with the European Union over a fisheries agreement.“We will give instructions to resume negotiations with the European Union in the field of fisheries,” he promised.

Gomes was speaking at a congratulatory ceremony for the EU representative in the country to mark European Day which took place in the premises of the European Union in Bissau.

Although the agreement is a business enterprise, the PM said the EU, as the world’s largest donor, conducted the negotiations “on the basis of cooperation, and in the spirit of solidarity and not on a purely commercial basis.”

He said thus, Guinea-Bissau hopes to continue to count on the EU to solve the country’s internal challenges regarding development and democracy.

The fisheries partnership between the EU and Guinea-Bissau was completed in November 2017, without the parties agreeing to renew it.

The deal allows Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Greek and French vessels to fish for tuna, cephalopods and shrimps in Guinea-Bissau waters.