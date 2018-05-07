G/Bissau: Trade union leads civil servants’ strike

Published on 07.05.2018 at 21h21 by APA News

Guinea Bissau’s National Union of Workers (UNTG) are spearheading a three-day strike by civil servants beginning on Monday.According to UNTG Secretary-General, Julio Mendonça, the strike is meant to press for improved working conditions and better wages.

“Today is a day of struggle, of cohesion for the dignity of the servants of the nation” Mendonça told a press conference.

The president of the General Confederation of Independent Trade Unions, Philomène Cabral, urged the government to motivate its workforce with decent salaries.