GCE Board orders rewrite of two subjects

Published on 08.06.2018 at 17h19 by Journal du Cameroun

Geography and Literature will be re-written at this year’s Advance Level of the Cameroon  General Certificate of Education, according to instructtions from the GCE Board.

A communiqué signed by the Principal of Government High School Ndop, the GCE Board has ordered for both subjects to be rewritten following due to “problems some subjects had with their questions”.

As such,  Literature paper 3 will be rewritten on Monday 11 June 2018 at 1.00pm while Geography paper 3 will be written on Friday 15 June at 1.00pm.

 

