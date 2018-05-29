GCE scripts burnt in GBHS Fundong

Thousands of scripts of the General Certificate of Education have reportedly gone up in flames after unknown men setup part of the Government Bilingual High School in Fundong on Monday night.

The scripts which were written on Monday, the first day of the GCE Exams were stored in the office of the Principal of GBHS Fundong, which was set ablaze.

According to sources in Fundong, the unknown men took advantage of the rains which plunged the security forces on guard that night to sleep before setting up the Principal’s office into flames.

GBHS Fundong is one of the largest accomodation centres in Boyo hosting over 600 students from other neighbouring schools in the area.

Early on Tuesday morning, local sources said students were still waiting for Tuesday’s scripts to by airlifted by helicopter from Bamenda to the centre.

This is a developing story…