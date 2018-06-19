Gendarmes restricted from using mobile phones on operations

This instruction is contained in a radio message signed by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the Gendarmerie Yves Landry Etoga.

Three major points make up the Gendarmerie boss’ instructions which are; gendarmes must not create social media fora where without the prior authorization of hierachy. Failure to do so will attract serious disciplinary sanctions.

Gendarmes must keep away their phones while undertaking operations while they are also expected to delete all facebook accounts potraying their professional status.

According to the gendarmerie boss, these measure comes after constant leaking of confidential information on social media by gendarme officers.

Just last week, a video circulated online purpotedly showing gendarme officers forcing two young girls to crawl in mud which caused outrage both on the national and international scene.

Just last month, Cameroon authorities said they had opened investigations on some gendarmes who were spotted in a video torturing a man suspected of belonging to the separatist group.