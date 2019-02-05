Cameroon: General Conference of Local Councils opens in Yaounde tomorrow

The General Conference on local Councils will take place in Yaounde from the 6-7 February 2019.

During a press conference on Monday to announce the event, the Minister of Decentralisation George Elanga Obam said the main objective of the conference is to improve on the organisation and functioning of councils in order to step up citizen involvement and promote local development.

It is in line with this objective that the conference will bring together all 360 Mayors, 14 Government Delegates, representatives of council personnel syndicates, Municipal Councillors as well as Members of Parliament.

We want to use this conference to take stock of the situation of councils, in order to give a new impetus, through a participative approach that will bring about a fresh and dynamic organisation and functioning of councils,” George Elanga Obam said.

The conference will hold under the theme “deepening decentralisation for a new face of local councils in Cameroon” as stakehlders will examine the the legal and intitutional framework governing councils in Cameroon as well as the transfer of powers, planning and local development, management of council resources and local governance.

The conference is placed under the patronage of the Head of State Paul Biya.