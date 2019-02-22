General Elections: ECOWAS, AU call for resilience, maturity

The ECOWAS and African Union Observation Missions in Nigeria have called on the national leaders and the people of Nigeria to continue to maintain peace and adhere to the rule of law in the conduct of the country’s general elections.In a pre-election statement read on behalf of the ECOWAS and the AU Observation Missions by former Liberian President, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, on Friday in Abuja, the two groups said: “We look forward to joining a proud nation in the celebration of a successful election.”

“Tomorrow, you will have the privilege to vote for the leaders of your choice, and in doing so consolidate the country’s young democracy. The process has not been easy, but nothing worth fighting for ever is. The people of Africa stand in solidarity with you,” she said.

She expressed admiration and gratitude to the Nigerian people for their patience in the face of the last minute interruptions to their lives with the postponement of the 2019 general elections.

“We have watched the progress of INEC over the past week working together with domestic and international partners in addressing the logistical and technical challenges. We are pleased that these operational constraints have been significantly addressed thus creating a conducive atmosphere for tomorrow’s general elections. This signals a deepening and the building of confidence in the electoral process,” she said.

She commended Nigerians for remaining calm and resilient as these concerns were addressed and recalled that the signing of the 2019 National Peace Accord, facilitated by the National Peace Committee, was a further demonstration of the commitment of Nigeria to democracy.

“We are confident that the same level of maturity will be demonstrated during the remaining phase of the electoral process,” she added.

The former Liberian President applauded Nigeria for the pivotal role played in maintaining peace and the restoration of democracy in our sub-region.

She noted that several ECOWAS Member States, including Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia are today considered post conflict success stories because of Nigeria’s proactive peacekeeping role.

“On behalf of all the international observer missions present in Nigeria, I wish the people of Nigeria the blessings and guidance of the Almighty God,” she said.

The rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly election will hold on Saturday nationwide, while the State Governorship and State House of Assembly election will take place on March 9.