General Hafter orders ‘final push’ on Tripoli

General Khalifa Hafter has ordered Libyan National Army troops under his command to make a final push on Tripoli and end the 8-month military stalemate to seize control of the capital from forces loyal to the internationally-backed National Accord Government.In a televised address on Thursday evening, Hafter claimed the zero hour was nigh for all military units under his command to march on Tripoli.

“Today we announce the decisive battle and progress towards the heart of the capital” he said from his headquarters in the east of the country administratively cut off from the rest of the country where other militias hold sway.

“With the action by our national army we are wresting Libya from the clutches of terrorism and traitors, and today we announce a decisive battle and progress towards the heart of the capital to break its bond, end its capture and send joy in the hearts of its people” he declared.

Until his announcement, there has been a lull in the fight for the capital, a conflict which began last April when Hafter ordered the invasion of the city which is under the control of the internationally backed government.

Over 1000 people, mostly civilians have died since the battle for Tripoli flared up forcing hundreds of thousands out of the city and its environs.

Hafter, the general commander of what remains of the Libyan National Army is generally seen as the strongman of the east.

Libya descended into anarchy shortly an armed uprising ousted long-term strongman Muammar Gaddafi who was killed in the popular agitations in 2011.