Genocide memorial: Rwanda starts 100 days of mourning Sunday

Rwanda will on Sunday start a 100-day commemoration period marking the 25th anniversary of the genocide against Tutsis, an official source confirmed to APA in Kigali on Saturday.The killing in Rwanda began after a plane carrying President Juvenal Habyarimana was mysteriously shot down as it approached the capital, Kigali, on 6 April 1994.

The slaughter lasted 100 days, resulting in more than one million deaths especially among Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

In the Rwandan capital, President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeanette Kagame will launch the commemoration at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, where they will lay a wreath at the memorial in honour of over the one million genocide victims in presence of several heads of state and official delegations from across the globe.

They will also light the Flame of Remembrance which will burn for 100 days during the mourning period to symbolise the courage and resilience of Rwandans after the genocide.

This year’s commemoration is themed around the youth with activities focusing on the young people, especially with regard to teaching them about history.

Among key guests expected at the event include Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel; the Governor General of Canada, Julie Payette; Benin President Patrice Talon; and President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville.

Others are Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh; Malian leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta; President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, and the President of Chad, Idriss Déby Itno.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the president of the European Union Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, are among other official guests expected at the event, reports said.