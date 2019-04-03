German Chancellor congratulates Buhari on his re-election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him on his resounding victory in the February 23 presidential election.Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said in Abuja on Tuesday that Merkel pledged to continue cooperation with Nigeria on peace and security.

Merkel also pledged to promote investment and trade between Germany and Nigeria for sustainable economic development.

Buhari thanked the German Chancellor for her spirited efforts in combating irregular migration on the continent, lauding the policy of assisting immigrants in need.