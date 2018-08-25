German Economic Cooperation Minister tours Mozambique

The German minister for Economic and Development Cooperation, Gerd Müller, arrived in the Mozambican capital Maputo Saturday for a two-day working visit, APA can report.Mozambique’s Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister, Jose Pacheco, received the visiting official at the country’s international airport, and announced that Muller’s visit comes as part of his tour of seven African countries.

The main objective is to deepen relations of friendship and cooperation between Germany and the countries of the Africa continent, he added.

In Maputo, a meeting was scheduled between the German minister and Ivone Soares, head of the parliamentary bench of Renamo, the largest opposition party in Mozambique.

Müller’s agenda also includes a trip to the city of Beira, capital of the central province of Sofala, where he is expected to meet the mayor of the city and chairman of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique, MDM, Daviz Simango.

From Mozambique, the German minister heads to Gaborone, the capital of Botswana on Monday.