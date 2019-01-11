German firm to install six turbines in Ethiopia’s GERD dam

The Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) has signed an agreement with Germany-based Voith Hydro Shanghai for the installation and commissioning of six turbine generators at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with close to $78 million.CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power, Dr Engineer Abrham Belay and Executive Vice President of Voith Hydro Shanghai, Tang Xu signed the agreement at a ceremony held on Friday in Addis Ababa.

During the signing ceremony, Dr Engineer Abrham said the agreement would play a key role in the dam by filling the previous gaps in the execution of the project.

Tang Xu for his part stated that his company, in partnership with other firms that has been taking part in the project, will focus on completing the work on time and with the required quality.