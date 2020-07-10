German police raid homes of suspected Jammeh hitmen

Investigators in Germany have arrested and detained seven self-confessed henchmen of former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh linked to gross human rights violations over a 22-year period, APA can report on Thursday quoting the German investigative website tagesschau.According to the German website, the Attorney General is leading investigation on some Gambian asylum seekers with a shady past in The Gambia.

As military personnel, the suspects (names withheld) they were allegdly involved in the torture, ill-treatment and murder of opponents of Jammeh who now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea. Personnel of the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), and the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Baden-Württemberg raided the homes of the seven Gambian suspects.

Details have emerged from preliminary investigations suggesting that the asylum seekers had told a hearing at the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) that they were part of a notorious hit squad within the Gambian military that tortured political opponents of the former government.

Since last year, a truth commission in Gambia has heard from over 200 witnesses incriminating Jammeh and some members of his government over human rights violations thought to have been committed between 1994 when he came to power in a military coup and 2017 after being voted out of office in presidential election.