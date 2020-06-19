German research body removes Rwanda from COVID19 risk list

One of the Germany’s reputed Robert Koch Institute which focuses its attention on global public health has removed Rwanda from the list of CIVID-19 risk area ranking the country as the only one in the region to deploy significant efforts in containing the pandemic, an official source revealed Thursday in Kigali.The Rwandan minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije explained that Rwanda secured place to go as far as Covid19 is concerned.

As of Wednesday, Rwanda has 639 confirmed cases and 347 recoveries including 9 new cases.

Despite the growing trend with new COVID-19 cases, a cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame earlier this week gave the green right to “domestic tourism, international tourism for visitors traveling with chartered flights(individual or in group) to resume in accordance with the established guidelines”.

Hotels that resumed businesses since May were also required to continue operating as they promote domestic tourism, and offer conference services with respect to health guidelines.

In other measures, non-contact outdoor sports will also continue, but the cabinet directed that the Ministry of Sports will share more guidelines.

Motos will continue to carry passengers, but the isolation of Rusizi and Rubavu districts in the Western Province was not lifted.

Moto taxis are still prohibited in the two districts.

In these remote rural districts, public servants and private operators have been asked to work from home, except those offering essential services.

Movements across the whole country are still prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am in line with the curfew imposed to limit the spread of the disease.