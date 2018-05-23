Germany commits €15.5m to SADC conservation area

Botswana and Germany have signed another financing agreement to fund Phase III of the Kavango Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area programme to the tune of €15.5 million.Botswana signed on behalf of the five partner states of the KAZA which are Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The KAZA is the largest terrestrial transfrontier conservation area in the world, spanning the five southern African countries.

Tuesday’s signing was attended by the German Ambassador to Botswana, Ralph Breth, KAZA Executive Director, Dr Nyambe Nyambe, and representatives from SADC and the Peace Parks Foundation (PPF).

Botswana’s Wildlife ministry spokesperson, Alice Mmolawa said the new commitment amounting to €15.5 million will be an extension of funding for the KAZA Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) for another five years until end of 2022.

The partnership with Germany began in 2006.

According to Mmolawa the new commitment builds on previous commitments for Phases I and II which amounted to €20 million.

“This commitment further extends the German-SADC development cooperation in the sector of trans-boundary natural resource management and conservation, which has provided support to nearly ten projects and programmes of technical and financial cooperation since the year 2000, with a total volume of about €125 million” said Mmolawa.