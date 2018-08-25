Germany makes €100M grant to Ethiopia

Germany has made a €100 million grant to Ethiopia, which will be using the grant for creation of more job opportunities for Ethiopians.The grant agreement was signed on Saturday in Addis Ababa between the visiting Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Gerd Muller, and Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation, Dr Abrham Tekeste.

The grant was approved after the two sides signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on a special initiative on training and job creation programme in Ethiopia, which will be receiving financial and technical from Germany.

“The main purpose of the Joint Declaration of Intent is to complement the Government of Ethiopia’s effort in relation with creating more job opportunities to its citizens”, Tekeste announced.

“Besides, the cooperation will create a conducive environment for an appraisal mission for job partnerships to visit Ethiopia to identify the potential activities that will be implemented in Ethiopia by this special initiative,” he added.

The visiting German minister has also discussed with the new Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, who expressed appreciation of Germany’s continued support in the area of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ethiopia.

Muller for his part applauded the promising reforms by the Ethiopian government, including its decision to normalize relationship with neighbouring Eritrea.

“The decision made to end the long tension between the two countries and open a new chapter of peace is truly historic”, Muller declared.