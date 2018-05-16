Germany proposes new system of repatriating 30,000 Nigerian illegal migrants – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has said that Germany is proposing a new system of repatriation called “Return and Readmission” to facilitate the smooth return of about 30,000 illegal Nigerian migrants in that country.Receiving the Security Adviser to the President of Germany, Dr. Jan Hecker, on Tuesday in Abuja, Onyeama said that the German government proposed the new plan after the perceived failure of the current system to ensure smooth repatriation.

He explained that the current process involves both the participation of Nigerian embassy and consulate and the German immigration office.

“They don’t have enough faith and confidence in the process that we have at the moment for the repatriation process. Some of the delays they believed is with the mission and consulate in Germany,” he said.

Onyeama said in the last two years, only 200 Nigerians had returned to the country out of about 30,000.

He said the Germans were “not happy” that the current system “is certainly not working to their satisfaction.”

The report by Ships and Ports Ltd, a specialized maritime publication, quoted the minister as saying that the new process essentially entails that once all legal processes have been exhausted, Nigeria should trust them (Germany), to make right decision on whom should be repatriated.

He added that once the decision is taken, Germany would bring the affected persons to Nigeria without the involvement of Nigeria’s mission in Germany.

Onyeama said under the new system, the German government would issue travel documents to those to be repatriated and also be responsible for their travels.

He, however, said for the new process to come into being, Nigeria would have to agree and effect some changes in its laws.

In his remarks, Hecker said that he was in Nigeria to see how both countries could intensify their bilateral relations and achieve good result, particularly on the issue of migration.